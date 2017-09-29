AuthentificationCyberCrimeFirewallSecuritySecurity ManagementVirus

Tech Quiz: The Week In Review (29 September)

Steve McCaskill ,
Steve McCaskill
Steve McCaskill

Steve McCaskill is editor of TechWeekEurope and ChannelBiz. He joined as a reporter in 2011 and covers all areas of IT, with a particular interest in telecommunications, mobile and networking, along with sports technology.

What can you remember about the past seven days in tech?

This week saw more fallout from Transport for London (TfL)’s decision to ban Uber from the capital’s streets and the ongoing Equifax data breach, but there were plenty of new stories to sink our teeth into as well.

calendar

Amazon refreshed its Echo line up, while HSBC dipped its toe into the world of open banking. Ofcom published its quarterly complaint figures too.

But what can you remember? It’s time to test your knowledge. And why not try our Microsoft Office quiz too?

So go on…

Try our quiz of the week!

