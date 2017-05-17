Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal Aims To Provide Enterprises WIth A Single Source To a Wealth Of Cyber Security Data

Cyber security firm Kaspersky has launched its Threat Intelligence Portal to provide a single point on which to access the company’s threat data feeds.

The idea behind the portal is to provide enterprises with access to the latest and historical threat data from Kaspersky, in order to help organisations better prepared to tackle current and future threats, such as the WannaCry ransomware making its presence felt across the globe.

Threat Intelligence Portal

Kaspersky is championing the portal as a meant to improve the response times of security teams to incidences and boost their forensic capabilities so that they can gain more meaningful and insightful information about the threats they have faced and what said threats are composed of, with the goal of being able to take the best response to attacks before data and IT systems are compromised.

Threat Intelligence Portal will suck up data from Kaspersky’s Threat Data Feeds, Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) intelligence reports, and the company;s Threat Lookup web service. In effect, the portal has a wealth of threat data to parse and derive useful information from that security teams can put into action.

“At Kaspersky Lab we believe passionately in the importance of threat intelligence as a means for safe-guarding the business community against emerging cyber threats,” said Veniamin Levtsov, vice president of Enterprise Business at Kaspersky Lab.

“The more insight and context around new and emerging threats that we can share with security teams, the more prepared and aware our customers will become – in order to effectively defend themselves against all known threats.”

The persistence of cyber security threats is the driving force behind security companies pushing out more data driven products and services rather than simply more robust anti-virus software, as the maxim of “it’s not a matter of if but when” in terms of cyber attacks rings true.

This is why companies such as Darktrace are turning towards machine learning to help aid human security experts in spotting and tackling cyber threats.

