IoT Security Is A Concern For Silicon Readers

Nine out of ten Silicon readers are concerned about the security of the Internet of Things (IoT), according to the results of our latest poll.

While there is no doubting the IoT’s potential to transform virtually every industry, public services and our everyday lives, the cybersecurity industry has been warning us constantly that not enough is being done to make sure it’s secure.

After all, sensors and devices are collecting more of our personal data, while more connected machines means more attack vectors for cybercriminals. Indeed, botnets are being created from unsecured CCTV cameras.

And it appears as though our readers agree with the industry. But what could be more concerning is the fact that although the security threats are recognised, many organisations don’t seem to care, or think its worth the risk.

According to a recent survey, 54 percent of organisations in the UK are ‘anxious’ about IoT security, however 59 percent are willing to tolerate a ‘medium to high’ risk level for IoT Devices. Meanwhile only four out of five organisations are confident they can se every device on their network.

