Gmail iOS App Gets Auto-Phishing Protection

Gmail for iOS will alert users if it suspects there is a suspicious link in an email in a bid to reduce the number of phishing attack sustained by users.

Similar protections were given to Android users in May but are now available to all users.

“Going forward, when you click on a suspicious link in a Gmail message on your iPhone or iPad, we’ll show the warning,” said Google. “We recommend that you use caution before proceeding, because the link is likely unsafe. Only proceed if you’re confident there’s no risk.

iOS Gmail phishing

If you click on a link we know to be dangerous, we’ll show you a page … and warn you against visiting the original URL.”

While other forms of threats, such as malware and ransomware, are hot topics at present, the reality is that humans can be a significant threat to network security. Phishing attacks can steal personal information such as passwords and bank details by masquerading a malicious link as a genuine one.

What is your biggest cybersecurity concern? Ransomware

Humans / Social Engineering

Out of date tools

DDoS

State sponsored hackers

Malware

Other View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Recent research from Wandera found that iPhone users suffered twice as many phishing attacks than Android owners, although gaming applications were a more likely culprit. Social media and messaging apps such as WhatsApp are also vehicles for phishing.

Cybersecurity expert Graham Cluley said mobile devices were fertile ground for phishing when compared to PCs, partly because of their widespread popularity and partly because it was difficult to preview a URL, even if it was possible.

“Just be sure not to think that the feature will detect *every* attempt to phish your credentials – there will always be a need for users to exercise caution over what links they click on, whatever safety nets are put in place,” he said.

Quiz: What do you know about cyber security in 2017?