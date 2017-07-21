Tech Quiz: The Week In Review (21 July)

Seven days is a long time in the technology world, so predictably the news machine has churned out more ICO fines for data regulation breaching companies and seen the take down of the biggest dark web market place.

We have also seen Cisco stoke up fears over destructive cyber security threats and the US lift the laptop ban on flights in bound to the nation.

Quiz Time

And there’s plenty more to read across the pages of Silicon. Once you’re done, or if you’re ready to go, then give our week in review tech quiz a try and see if your powers of recall are still sharp after a hectic week!

If you want a further challenge, why not give our weekly thematic quizzes a go; this week it’s all about biometric technology and security.