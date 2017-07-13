Trump International Hotels Management LLC has revealed that a data breach at a third-party service provider has impacted 14 of its properties across the globe.

According to a notice on the Trump Hotels website, “unauthorized access to guest information associated with certain hotel reservations” occurred after a cyber attack on Sabre Hospitality

Solutions, which provides reservation systems for thousands of hotels worldwide

Customer card payment details, including cardholder names, card numbers, expiration dates and security codes, are believed to have been compromised.

Hotel breach

Sabre notified Trump Hotels – founded and formerly run by US President Donald Trump – of the breach on 5th June, with the cyber attack on its systems first being publicly disclosed in May.

The breach has affected properties in Chicago, Las Vegas, Rio De Janeiro and Toronto, but Trump Hotels has assured customers that its own systems were not impacted and that other personal information such as passport and social security numbers were not accessed.

“The Sabre SynXis Central Reservations system (CRS) facilitates the booking of hotel reservations

made by consumers through hotels, online travel agencies, and similar booking services,” the notice says.

“We are working with Sabre to address this issue. We understand that Sabre engaged a leading

cybersecurity firm to support its investigation. Sabre indicated that they also notified law

enforcement and the payment card brands about this incident.”

This is not the first time hotel systems have been targeted by cyber criminals. For example, in January last year Hyatt Hotels revealed that 250 of its properties were impacted by a major hack on its payment system.

More recently, a ransomware virus took control of the reservation, cash desk, and electronic lock systems in an Austrian hotel and hackers managed to steal card payment details from over 1,000 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) properties.

