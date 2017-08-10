Poll: What Is Your Biggest Cybersecurity Concern?

Cybersecurity is never far from the IT conversation, but what do you fear the most?

The issue of cybersecurity has grown from an annoyance in the early 2000s to a multi-billion pound issue that’s never far from the attention of IT managers.

Catastrophic breaches at Ashley Madison and TalkTalk catapulted the topic into the public consciousness while the recent WannaCry ransomware attack demonstrated how poor security can take down essential services and cripple entire industries.

Whether it’s a DDoS attack, network breach or malware infection, it’s clear that cybersecurity can no longer be an afterthought when it comes to IT.

Cybersecurity priorities

If your CFO thinks cybersecurity is a financial burden rather than a necessity, you only have to point to the devastating financial and reputational losses sustained by victims.

And it could get worse. The government plans to let authorities fine organsiations as much as £17 million, or four percent of global turnover, if they suffer a cyberattack that causes a major breach or loss of service and adequate measures haven’t been taken.

So what’s your biggest worry? Let us know in the poll below and see what the rest of the industry thinks!

