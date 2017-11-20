CA WORLD 2017: CA releases 20 new products and enhancements as it preaches the power of change through software

CA has used its CA World conference in Las Vegas to detail new products and enhancements and to reiterate its commitment to help deliver ‘The Modern Software Factory’.

CEO Mike Gregoire has pushed the idea since he joined the company five years ago and spoke to customers about the need to marry the concepts of “ideas and execution” by using software to build on an organisations’ particular areas of strength to ensure they aren’t left behind.

“We’ve long passed the point where enterprise software is used merely to drive efficiencies,” he declared.

“The focus today is on innovating the next big shift for your company. That is the number one priority we are focused on – providing you with solutions that will remove the barriers between your ideas and outcomes.”

CA says its catalogue of new services and announcements would help customers build intelligent, secure, automated applications.

A new automation platform promises to help support and scale DevOPs through the use of analytics while CA Microgateway can deploy and manage microservices within minutes. There are new security products to aid the adoption of DevSecOps, which ensures security is built in at the start of development without detrimentally impacting development.

Despite the ongoing migration to cloud services, CA has been keen to stress it hasn’t forgotten its mainframe customers. AI powered software will help mainfame users to prevent and resolve potential issues while at the same time boosting security.

In total, there are 20 new product and enhancements, which CA claims is the most in recent history.

“The ability to manage change, respond to new inputs or insights and pivot has never been more important,” concluded Gregoire. “Our entire portfolio is designed around the pillars of the Modern Software Factory to increase the velocity, security and performance of the solutions and the apps that are critical to our customers’ businesses.”

