Recent events mean ransomware is a hot topic among our readers as DDoS fears ease, but humans are still seen as a vulnerability

The recent WannaCry and Petya ransomware attacks have catapulted ransomware to the top of the list of our reader’s cybersecurity concerns, but humans are still considered to be just as dangerous to a business.

According to the results of our latest poll, 27.8 percent of respondents said humans were the weakest link in their security strategy, while ransomware gathered 27.6 percent.

Cybersecurity concerns

State-sponsored hackers were seen as the greatest threat by 14.3 percent, while the issue of malware in general received the same amount of concern.

‘Other’ concerns came next with 6.4 percent while out of date tools, such as antivirus, firewall or data management software received 5.7 percent.

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were one of the hottest topics in the world of technology a few years ago, but are now the main concern of just four percent of our readers.

Do you agree with the results? Is ransomware really the biggest threat facing organsiations today or is it just that recent events have placed it firmly into the mindsets of IT managers and security teams? Let us know in the comments.

