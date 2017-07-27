Poll: Is It Time To Retire Adobe Flash?

Adobe is retiring Flash, but will you lament or rejoice at its passing? Vote now!

This week saw Adobe confirm it would end support for Flash, more than 20 years after the plugin first arrived to make the web a more dynamic, interactive experience.

But over the past 10 years, criticism has been mounting. Flash has come to be regarded as a system hog and a security threat. Browsers automatically block the plugin by default and web designers have moved onto new open web standards.

RIP Adobe Flash

However there remains a community dedicated to Flash, despite its declining popularity. It has also enabled games and applications that simply weren’t possible prior to its existence.

We want to know what you think. Is it time for Flash to die, or should it be kept alive and its security flaws stamped out? Perhaps the software should have a stay in execution?

Vote in our poll and let us know what you think in the comments. Will you miss its functionality or will you rejoice at a more secure web? Let us know

Is It Time To Retire Flash? Yes, it should have happened years ago

No, but it should happen in the future

No, it should be kept alive View Results