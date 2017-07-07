LegalRegulationSecurity

Tech Quiz: The Week In Review (7 July)

Work your memory muscles with our quiz on the top tech news this week

A week in the world of technology can be a lifetime, as the news machine has churns out a cyber attack against the WWE network,  and sees John McAfee settle his legal fight with Intel

We have also seen the NotPeta hackers extract their ill-gotten gains and the EU mull over another big fine for poor old Google

Get quizzical

question markAnd there’s plenty more to read across the pages of Silicon. Once you’re done, or if you’re ready to go, then give our week in review tech quiz a try and see if your powers of recall are still sharp after a hectic week!

If you want a further challenge, why not give our weekly thematic quizzes a go; this week it’s all about the meeting ground of technology and sport.

Take our week in review quiz!

