Virgin Money Giving Teams Up With WorldPay To Ease Donation Strain

Charity fundraising site Virgin Money Giving has partnered with payments company WorldPay to roll out an online payments platform ahead of the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon.

The partnership has involved a redesign of the Virgin Money Giving online donor journey, making it quicker and easier for people to donate and optimising the site for mobile users.

With over 3,000 donations made every hour ahead of major events such as the London Marathon, being able to process high volumes of traffic during peak times was a key consideration, which has been addressed with faster checkouts and a more responsive customer experience.

Donations welcome

“When donating to charity, people want to be able to give easily and safely, wherever they are and using whatever device they choose, said Jo Barnett, executive director at Virgin Money Giving.

“Our new partnership with Worldpay will enable people to do that and, combined with Virgin Money Giving’s commitment to pay charities their funds quickly and at a minimum cost, this will help to increase charitable giving in the UK,” Barnett said.

James Frost, Worldpay’s chief marketing officer, commented: “As we are seeing across a range of sectors in the UK, digital payment methods are becoming increasingly popular – and charity donations are no exception.

“At Worldpay, we are proud to partner with Virgin Money Giving, allowing more people to securely donate wherever and whenever it is convenient for them. With such a high volume of transactions running through our systems, our team is able to support a robust platform which will serve Virgin Money Giving well.”

Virgin Money Giving is not the only charity to have undertaken some kind of digital transformation over the last 12 months or so. Oxfam recently signed up Rackspace for a major cloud migration project and this time last year Unicef announced it will be using Box for file sharing and content management.

For Worldpay specifically, the partnership signals another positive step for the company after its work with Twickenham Stadium and its £4.8 billion floatation on the London Stock Exchange in 2015.

The tech quiz of 2016. Try it now!