UK retail institution House of Fraser has turned to Capgemini to provide and simplify its IT infrastructure in a £15 million deal.

The retailer and the technology and IT outsourcing company have a well-established seven-year relationship, which will be expanded by another three years and will put Capgemini at the centre of House of Fraser’s IT ecosystem.

Under the new deal, Capgemini will continue to provide its IT support to House of Fraser, but it will also look to inject more innovative technology into the retailer.

This will include making use of Capgemini’s Digital Service Desk, which provides employees with “multi-channel access” to help them solve IT problems faster than before, along with using various tools in its portfolio to deliver a programme of continuous improvements to House of Fraser’s IT infrastructure.

Digital evolution

“As one of our key retail clients, I am delighted House of Fraser continues to count Capgemini as a major partner,” said Tom Thicknesse, head of consumer products and retail at Capgemini in the UK.

“Capgemini’s retail pedigree, combined with our client centricity, will help House of Fraser expedite its business’ transformational journey over the next few years. We are looking forward to continue working together.”

Julian Burnett, chief information officer at House of Fraser added a degree of credence to Thinknesse’s Capgemini hyperbole.

Modernising, simplifying and injecting innovation into IT infrastructure falls under the banner of the much touted doctrine of digital transformation, with many companies like House of Fraser undergoing their own missions to move away from legacy IT.

Other sectors are also undergoing digital transformation, including the world of sport, with football teams like Real Madrid and Manchester City aiming to introduce more modern digital technology into their midst.

And with the likes of smart factories set too boost the global economy by $500 billion over the next five years, it is no surprise the modernisation and transformation of IT is being pushed up the agendas of even the most venerable of companies.

