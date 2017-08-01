London Eye Gets Free High Density Wi-Fi To Attract Tourists

O2 W-Fii claims to have installed the world’s first high density wireless network on the London Eye

Visitors to the London Eye will be able to access Wi-Fi thanks the installation of the “world’s first” high density wireless network on a continually moving structure by O2.

The operator has extended its O2 Wi-Fi network to the 32 capsules that comprise the big wheel, using high range 28MHz spectrum and 14 microwave nodes serving 16 access points – one for every two capsules.

These means there are no fixed cables and the system doesn’t rely on satellite.

London Eye Wi-Fi

Although mobile coverage should serve the majority of visitors, it can help them save data or roaming costs. A fifth of all users so far have been tourists, and the hope is that by extending coverage to an iconic attraction, more will be encouraged to visit.

“We’re delighted to help Merlin Entertainments take their customers’ experiences to new heights. Our innovative, high density O2 Wi-Fi solution is a world-first, offering seamless connectivity for customers throughout the iconic London Eye adventure,” said Robert Franks, director of digital at O2.

“So whether it’s sharing a selfie, posting a photo of the stunning skyline or finding information about London attractions, visitors will be able to do this seamlessly and for free as they go around.”

Is It Time To Retire Flash? Yes, it should have happened years ago

No, but it should happen in the future

No, it should be kept alive View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“We knew that the ability to deliver a continual Wi-Fi service would be technically challenging, and I am delighted to say that O2 has delivered us an exceptional solution,” added Sunny Jouhal, general manager of the London Eye.

Since 2012, the London Eye has housed Samsung Galaxy Tab devices capable of showing an augmented reality (AR) version of the city.

O2 will be the operator of a new free Wi-Fi network in the City of London.

Why not test your knowledge of European tech pioneers and the EU’s contribution to the industry?Try our quiz!