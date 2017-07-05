Three ‘Go Binge’ Eliminates Data Charges For Video & Audio Streaming

Netflix, Deezer, TVPlayer and SoundCloud won’t cost you a thing and Three says other services can sign up too

Three is to let customers use certain audio and video streaming services without using their monthly data allowance.

The operator says ‘Go Binge’ is a response to how people are consuming content. Three claims people are watching or listening in large bursts, usually on the move, but worry about using up too much data.

‘Go Binge’ is available to SIM only and contract customers with allowances of 4GB or more. New customers are automatically enrolled into the service while existing subscribers can move onto a new contract to take advantage.

Three Go Binge

“We know that from our extensive insight that bingeing on content has become part of everyday life, yet people have been unable to do that on the go as much as they’d like due to fears of exceeding data limits,” said Dave Dyson, Three CEO.

“It’s my ambition to unlock any restrictions that stop consumers from enjoying their mobiles and using them to do the things they love. With Go Binge we are the first network in the UK to give people the freedom to use their data to stream their favourite shows and music without any boundaries and without worrying about restrictive data allowances and charges.”

Three understands there is nothing in the principles of net neutrality (i.e. that all Internet traffic is treated equally) that stop an operator from zero rating certain services. Additionally, all users must have some data left in their allowance and there is the option to opt-out.

‘Go Binge’ is launching with Netflix, TV Player, Deezer and SoundCloud, meaning many popular services such as Amazon Prime Video, Spotify and Apple Music are left out for the time being. However any service is welcome to join and there are no costs to sign up.

“Net neutrality laws do not prohibit the zero rating of services,” said a spokesperson. “Go Binge is an open platform and does not discriminate against other providers.

