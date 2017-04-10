Slough Trading Estate & Maidenhead Get 1Gbps FTTP Broadband

Slough and Maidenhead will be connected to 48km of fibre in CityFibre’s latest FTTP broadband rollout

Businesses located at Slough’s famed industrial estate will soon be able to access 1Gbps broadband thanks to the latest phase of CityFibre’s rollout across the Thames Valley Region, which is host to offices belonging to several of the world’s leading technology companies.

CityFibre will deploy 38km of fibre to the premise (FTTP) infrastructure in Slough and 10km across Maidenhead. The plans build on an installation in Reading and Bracknell to which the first customers were connected last month.

The Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) claims the superior connectivity could generate £1.2 billion for the region over the course of the next five to seven years.

“Berkshire is known as an economic powerhouse, and Slough in particular – a renowned hub for blue-chip businesses and start-ups – has grown its reputation as one of the UK’s most tech-savvy towns in the region,” said Nick Gray, city development manager at CityFibre.

“This presents excellent opportunities for Thames Valley communities. It is vitally important, therefore, that this growing region has the best connectivity possible to enable it to remain competitive on a global stage.”

CityFibre has either built or is building FTTP networks in 40 UK cities. It typically builds networks for local authorities before expanding them to other parts of the city to serve businesses and residences. It sells capacity wholesale to third parties and wants to become a nationwide rival to BT Openreach.

Berkshire-based provider BtL communications will use the CityFibre infrastructure to deliver services to business customers

“We have been helping businesses in the region with their IT, telecoms and internet connectivity since 2001 and we are very pleased to be working with CityFibre to make a real difference to the region’s digital landscape,” added Rob Lamden, BtL managing director.

“Having grown up in Maidenhead and Slough from the age of nine, I am particularly motivated to bring the gigabit revolution to the towns I grew up in. We are now able to offer local businesses next-generation internet services at highly competitive prices that will turbocharge their capabilities and give them a huge head-start over the competition.”

