BT Builds On AWS Cloud Deal With Cisco Network Partnership

BT Global Services (BTGS) has built on its recently announced cloud partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with an extension of its 25 year relationship with Cisco to help accelerate software-defined network (SDN) adoption and automation.

The Cisco deal relates to BT’s Dynamic Network Services range which promise to give customers more control and agility as they embark on digital transformation projects.

Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System will power BT Connect Edge, a virtualised computer premise equipment (vCPE) service that makes it easier to roll out NFV functions across all parts of the network environment.

BTGS Cisco

Meanwhile Cisco’s NEtwork Services Orchestration (NSO) platform will be integrated into BT’s own network so the company can better manage multiple NFV, SDN and traditional projects through automation and rapid provisioning.

This combination, BT claims, will make it quicker and cheaper for customers to roll out new software, features and security as they move from hardware-based networking to SDN and NFV.

“With these new network automation, orchestration and virtualization solutions from Cisco in place, BT can operate a more intuitive network that gives them the scale, intelligence, and security to power the world’s most dynamic business applications with ease,” added Scott Harrell, head of Cisco’s Enterprise Netowrking Business.

Last week, BTGS detailed how a new partnership with AWS would enhance its ‘Cloud of Clouds’ vision through joint-innovation projects and design blueprints that would make it easier to deploy hybrid cloud across multiple countries and providers.

“Together, BT and AWS are uniquely placed to help customers around the world remove complexity from their digital transformation journey. Today’s announcement is just the beginning, with much more to come,” said Bas Burger, BTGS CEO.

