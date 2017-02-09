Battersea Power Station Development Gets 1Gbps FTTP Broadband

Hyperoptic is picked to build a new network at massive regeneration project at iconic Battersea Power Station

Residents of the Battersea Power Station (BPS) development will be able to furnish their expensive new properties with 1Gbps ‘ultrafast’ broadband.

Fibre to the premise (FTTP) specialist Hyperoptic has been chosen to build the network at the iconic site, which covers 42 acres and will comprise residences, offices, shops and a new park.

The development will also play host to the new United States Embassy and Apple’s London office.

More than 4,000 homes will be built, the first phase of which is ‘Circus West Village’. The first new residents are expected to move in early this year and will have access to the faster speeds from day one.

Battersea broadband

“The BPS project is one of the UK’s most exciting redevelopment and place-making schemes, centered around one of the capital’s most recognisable landmarks,” said David Walker, head of property at Hyperoptic.

“Every detail of the project has been meticulously planned to deliver a new, unrivalled community living experience. To be chosen to deliver the connectivity is further recognition of our true fibre approach, which is the benchmark of excellence for the UK broadband industry.”

“World-class infrastructure is at the heart of our award-winning project,” added Mike Varney, building services technical manager for the BPS Development Company. “All of our suppliers have been strategically selected to support this vision and give our vibrant new BPS community the best services in the market. Broadband infrastructure may be invisible, but its impact on our resident’s quality of life is significant.”

Hyperoptic has built networks in 20 UK towns and cities and offers retail services using its infrastructure. It has so far raised £75 million and wants to cover more than 500,000 properties by 2019.

To achieve this goal, it is targeting partnerships with home developers to connect new builds, such as the one it has reached in Welwyn Garden City.

