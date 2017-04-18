Gigaclear Brings 1Gbps FTTP Broadband To Rural Herefordshire

More than 8,000 properties in Herefordshire will be connected to 1Gbps broadband with the arrival of a government-assisted fibre to the premise (FTTP) network.

Rural FTTP provider Gigaclear has signed a contract with the Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK)-funded Fastershire project, which covers both Herefordshire and Gloucestershire.

Home and businesses in the areas covered in Herefordshire will have access to the headline 1Gbps speeds alongside 20Mbps and 5Mbps entry level services.

More than 30,000 homes in the county were connected to superfast broadband via phase 1 of the project through a partnership with BT, while Gigaclear has also connected 6,500 premises in Gloucestershire.

A separate agreement will exist for Hereford City, which is expected to be announced in June.

“This is a major step forward, not only will more communities and businesses have access to fast and reliable internet, but Fastershire is starting to lead the UK in rollout of full fibre,” said Tony Johnson, leader for Hereford Council.

“We’re committed to ensuring that Herefordshire has a broadband network that will benefit the county for many years to come.”

“We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Herefordshire Council, connecting more than 8,000 additional homes and businesses to our ultrafast pure fibre network,” added Joe Frost, Gigaclear. “Work is due to start this summer and there is no doubt that this will continue to be socially and economically transformative for the most isolated, rural areas of Herefordshire.”

Gigaclear secured £30 million in funding last year to continue its rural FTTP ambitions and has partnered with network builder CityFibre.

