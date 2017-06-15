Tech Quiz: Fibre Broadband & The Ultrafast Future

The UK is going ultrafast with FTTP and G.Fast, but what do you know about fibre and the future?

Broadband was once a luxury for checking emails or finding out sports scores but is now instrumental to both everyday and business life. Government services, entertainment applications and communication all rely on a strong fixed connection.

In the business world, cloud applications, the Internet of Things (IoT) and whatever technological innovations that develops over the coming years will also depend on the network.

Broadband quiz

Even as the web spills out from the desktop to the smartphone, many of us rely on Wi-Fi connections and the quality of 4G is dependent on good backhaul to the base station.

It’s why broadband is such an emotive subject, especially for those in rural areas who lack a decent service, and in urban areas and business parks who want more fibre. It’s also a hot political and regulatory topic with government and BT often getting most of the flack.

Fibre has transformed our digital infrastructure and will continue to do so as we move into the ultrafast era, but what do you know about it?