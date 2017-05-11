‘Leaner’ BT Global Service Has New CEO To Target Digital Transformation

BT says tech changes means it no longer has to focus on local network to deliver transformative services through BTGS

BT’s troubled Global Services (BTGS) division has a new CEO and strategic direction following the fallout of an accounting scandal in Italy last year.

Bas Burger, most recently BT’s President for the Americas, will assume the top job next month, replacing the outgoing Luis Alvarez. He had been at BT for 18 years and was BTGS CEO for five of those.

Under his tenure, BTGS developed its ‘Cloud of Clouds’ strategy, providing network, security and IT services to international customers, including Michelin. A number of significant UK clients are served under BT Business, including the Co-operative Group which has just entered into a five year deal of its own.

BTGS restructure

BTGS will now operate simpler model to deliver services with BT’s global network at the core.

There will be less reliance on the local network, something which should make BTGS a ‘leaner’ business capable of capitalising on tech trends as businesses embark on digital transformation project.

“Technology trends mean we can now be less dependent on owning physical local network assets around the world, giving us the opportunity to transform Global Services into a more focussed digital business that can deliver using cloud-based services,” said BT CEO Gavin Patterson.

“This is exactly what Bas will set out to achieve in his new role leading the business, and I am confident that he will drive Global Services forward.”

“I look forward to continuing to build this position, deliver on our strategy and drive growth in Global Services’ strategic portfolio of networking, cloud-based Unified Collaboration, hybrid cloud services and security,” added Burger.

Last summer, a whistle blower report laid bare a series of inappropriate accounting practices at BT in Italy, which led to profits being inflated by £268 million. Several members of senior management in Italy were suspended and BT sustained a significant writedown.

The restructure is expected to take place over two years, although it has been speculated that BT might look to sell off the unit.

Quiz: What do you know about BT?