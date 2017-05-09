BT Startup Competition Targets UK IoT Startups

BT is holding another startup competition aimed at British startups and small businesses working on technologies related to the Internet of Things (IoT).

Successful applicants will present their ideas at ‘Dragons Den’ style pitching sessions at the iconic BT Tower for the chance to win support and resources from the company and bring their idea to market.

Judges from BT, the UK Department of Trade and Investment and Bristol is Open, a smart city initiative, will decide the victor.

BT IoT startups

The winning entry will get access to BT’s research, expertise, technology and marketing capabilities, alongside membership to entrepreneurial programmes.

There is even a chance the technology could be offered to BT customers through BT Ventures or used in BT’s own digital transformation projects.

A particular focus will be on logistics, smart buildings and smart vehicles.

“IoT is a priority for BT,” declared BT’s Chris Sims. “We already work with a wide range of partners to provide solutions in the areas of asset tracking and retail optimisation, but this competition gives us chance to meet other potential partners and talent, and really understand what other ideas may be possible to help businesses transform the way they work.

“It’s about finding solutions to work in our BT Ventures business that will help organisations make, manage and distribute goods, products and services into the hands of their customers.”

BT bought EE for £12.5 billion last year, strengthening its IoT credentials, and has a nationwide network of Wi-Fi hotspots. The BT Tower itself is the world’s highest IoT base station and forms part of the Things Connected network launched by Digital Catapult in September.

What do you know about the Internet of Things? Take our quiz!