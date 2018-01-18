BT Adds Mobile Roaming And Security Options For Medium Sized Businesses

BT has added new roaming and mobile security options to its mobile plans for medium sized businesses, promising customers will benefit from greater connectivity, flexibility and value.

Shared call, text and data allowances can now be used in 44 countries, including the USA, Australia and China, for an additional daily charge of up to £7.50.

Mobile Sharer plans were introduced last year and allow businesses to pool allowances across 20 mobile devices or more, rather than having individual allocations.

BT Mobile

“We’ve expanded our reach by introducing new international roaming options, giving our customers greater connectivity overseas than ever before. And what’s more, customers can also enjoy the cost benefits and convenience of being able to use their UK monthly mobile plans when they’re abroad,” said Mike Tomlinson, BT MD for SME.

The company has also added a new mobile device management option from MobileIron, which complements the existing BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 offering.

“Our new partnership with MobileIron also gives customers even more choice when it comes to safeguarding valuable business data and managing the security settings on employees’ devices,” added Tomlinson.

BT had used Vodafone’s network to deliver mobile services to businesses and employees since the sale of O2, but in 2014 it agreed a new Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement with EE with a view to launching a consumer mobile network.

However its mobile ambitions have since expanded, and BT purchased EE for £12.5 billion last year.

