Vodafone Scraps Separate Line Rental Charge For Business Broadband

Vodafone has eliminated separate line rental charges from its SMB broadband and landline packages, following the lead of its consumer division.

SMBs will be able to choose from the streamlined ‘essentials’ range of packages or a premium service that includes mobile Wi-Fi, some inclusive calls and other perks.

Both are available in fibre or ADSL varieties and other options for businesses include static IP addresses.

Vodafone business

“The modern small or home office business relies on their communication services to respond quickly to customers and sales opportunities. This reliance increases with the expanded use of online channels and the need to be available at all times,” said Maria Fernandez, director of Vodafone Business at Vodafone UK.

“We know our customers depend on us to stay connected, and with our new plans we are making it even easier for them to select and benefit from innovative, competitive and clearly priced phone and broadband connectivity, with no additional line rental or hidden charges.”

All include Vodafone’s ‘Connect’ smart router, which is seen as a key differentiator, offering users greater control over an SMB network. An application can set up guest access for contractors and customers and give priority to certain devices, while ‘beamforming’ technology offers a superior Wi-Fi connection to compatible machines.

The Newbury-based operator’s service is powered by a combination of the Openreach network and the Cable & Wireless (CWW) infrastructure it acquired in a £1 billion takeover in 2012, giving it a total fibre footprint of more than 22 million homes and businesses.

A consumer service was launched late last year as Vodafone sought to keep up with rivals in a converging communications market which can offer ‘quad play’ packages of landline, broadband, mobile and television services.

Vodafone scrapped separate line rental charges last year, but it is expected rivals will follow suit following pressure from Ofcom and the Advertising Standards Authority.