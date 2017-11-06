Vodafone Upgrades 4G Network At Gatwick Airport

Vodafone has upgraded its network at Gatwick Airport, promising speeds of up to 200Mbps for passengers and workers.

The operator said it had installed 300 new antennas and 46km of fibre cable as part of a modernisation programme at both North and South terminals and is working on further upgrades.

In addition to the terminal buildings, the network covering hangers, runways, car parks and other transport links has also seen some improvements.

Gatwick Vodafone 4G

Gatwick has been working on a number of technology projects over the past few years, including trials of beacons for indoor navigation, a new digital radio system and open data initiatives as it seeks to compete with rivals like Heathrow.

“Gatwick Airport had the foresight to invite us in at an early stage of their major development work so that we could install an integrated mobile network to match its world-class facilities whilst minimising any disruption to passengers and employees,” said Jorge Fernandes, Vodafone’s UK CTO.

“Our latest improvements will ensure all our customers using Gatwick can rely on us to stay connected from the minute they can switch on their mobile devices,” added Cathal Corcoran, Gatwick Airport CIO.

According to independent network tester RootMetrics, Vodafone had the joint-best network of any operator at Gatwick, an honour it shared with EE at the end of 2016.

