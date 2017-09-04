Three Is Silicon Readers’ Favourite Mobile Operator

Three’s value added services see it crowned Silicon readers’ favourite mobile network, ahead of EE, Vodafone and O2

Three’s value added services such as inclusive roaming, streaming and value plans have made it Silicon readers’ most used network, according to our recent poll.

The Hutchison-owned operator was the last UK operator to launch 4G and has repeatedly stressed it values customer experience over raw technical figures. And our findings suggest it might be on to something.

Mobile network vote

Three is used by 29.9 percent of Silicon readers ahead of EE on 25 percent. EE is the UK’s biggest 4G operator in terms of coverage and customers, and also offers the country’s fastest speeds.

EE has continually topped tests carried out by the likes of RootMetrics and OpenSignal, however its advantage is slowly being eroded, especially in major urban areas such as London, where all operators place significant resources.

Vodafone, which has traditionally been strong in the business market, is used by 18.5 percent, while O2 secured 16.1 percent of the vote. This leaves a not-insignificant ten percent use other operators which might include Virgin Media, BT Mobile, Tesco Mobile and Giffgaff.

While the initial focus of 4G operators was speed, there has been a recent focus on availability. Seven million more people had access to 4G at the end of 2016 than a year earlier.

