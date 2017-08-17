Three Mobile Roaming Fails in France, Luxembourg And Portugal

Three customers have been unable to make calls, send texts or access mobile data for more than 24 hours

Three customers have been unable to use their mobile phones in France, Luxembourg and Portugal due to an unspecified technical error.

Customers have complained about being unable to make calls, send texts or access mobile data services for more than a day, leading to obvious frustrations.

It is unclear what has caused the error, nor when normal service will be resumed.

Three roaming

“We are aware of an issue with one of our roaming partners which is currently affecting customers in France, Luxembourg and Portugal,” a Three spokesperson told Silicon. “We are working closely with them to find out what the issue is and fix it as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Three would not be drawn on any other details but confirmed that users would be able to make emergency calls regardless of the problems.

The operator has marketed its inclusive roaming services heavily for several years now, with many customers opting to switch to the network as a result. Three claims its ‘Feel at Home’ offer has saved customers more than a billion pounds since its introduction in 2013.

Since 15 June however, all operators have had to abolish additional charges within the European Union (EU), although Three does extend this to other countries outside the bloc, including the USA and Australia.

The Hutchison-owned company claims to have 9.9 million UK customers.

