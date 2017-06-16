Tech Quiz: The Week In Review (16 June)

Another busy week filled with tech news, but have you been paying attention?

Plenty has been going on in the world of tech this week, with Three being slapped with a £1.9 million fine and North Korea being blamed for WannaCry.

Microsoft also chose this week, London Tech Week, to showcase its boosts Surface range, which now sports fully-fledged laptops, hybrids, and all-in-one desktops.

Quiz time

And there’s plenty more to read across the pages of Silicon. Once you’re done, or if you’re ready to go, then give our week in review tech quiz a try and see if your powers of recall are still sharp after a hectic week!

If you want a further challenge, why not give our weekly thematic quizzes a go; this week it’s all about fibre broadband.