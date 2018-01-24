TalkTalk Wants To Move Mobile Customers To O2 In MVNO Shutdown

TalkTalk’s retreat from the mobile market continues as it invites customers to move to a discounted tariff on O2

TalkTalk is set to withdraw from the UK mobile market and will offer customers a discounted mobile tariff with partner O2 instead of renewing contracts.

A number of users on social media have said they have been made an offer by the firm and were trying to move across.

The company first hinted it wanted to switch off its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) back in September following a shift in strategy.

Under former CEO Dido Harding, TalkTalk branched out into quad-play packages of broadband, landline, mobile and television services, but her replacement Tristia Harrison and Chairman Charles Dunstone have expressed a desire to return to its challenger roots.

Earlier this year, the company told investors it would prioritise fixed infrastructure and customer services over everything else – including mobile.

The deal with O2 means it can still offer customers quad-play packages but without the complexity, or indeed the freedom, of an MVNO.

The company first offered mobile services back in 2010 with an MVNO agreement with Vodafone, and now has almost one million subscribers. This is a significant increase from 2014 when it had 350,000 mobile customers.

In 2014, TalkTalk replaced Vodafone with O2 and planned a ‘deep MVNO’ that would allow it to offload traffic from the macro network to a Wi-Fi network powered by customers’ home routers.

However it has now scaled back these ambitions dramatically.

“We remain committed to offering our customers a compelling value for money mobile proposition, and following our announcement at our full year results in May we are in advanced discussions with a number of potential partners, including O2, to agree a low touch, retail arrangement that will enable us to continue to offer a competitive service to all our broadband customers,” a TalkTalk spokesperson, told Silicon in September.

