Hull FTTP Rollout To Deliver 1Gbps Broadband To 10,000 More Premises

Hull FTTP broadband gathers pace with 75 percent set to be covered by KCOM by the end of 2017

KCOM is bringing fibre to the premise (FTTP) to 10,000 additional premises in Hull and East Yorkshire, delivering speeds of up to 250Mbps for consumers and 1Gbps for businesses.

The latest phase of the £60 million ‘Lightstream’ rollout concerns the eastern portion of the city and by the end of the year it is expected that 150,000 properties will be connected – 75 percent of KCOM’s network footprint.

“Demand for Lightstream has been incredible and we are connecting a new customer every 20 minutes, which truly cements Hull’s growing reputation as one of the UK’s digital hotspots,” said Cathy Phillips, KCOM chief marketing officer.

KCOM FTTP

“KCOM’s significant financial investment in its fibre network is now paying dividends for the people and businesses of Hull.”

Hull is not covered by Openreach and is instead served by KCOM, which has been responsible for the rollout of superfast broadband in the city and surrounding area of East Yorkshire. Unlike BT, which is using fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) for the majority of its superfast broadband rollout, KCOM is using fibre to the premise (FTTP).

It claims that the unique characteristics of the network allow it to do this more cost effectively than BT would be able to do nationally. However it appears as though rollout has been slower than in the rest of the UK.

Broadband campaigners in Hull claim a lack of competition means KCOM has little incentive to accelerate the rollout of fibre in the city, but the company has defended its upgrade programme, which it says will reach 200,000 properties by 2018.

Quiz: What do you know about fibre broadband?