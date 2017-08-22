CityFibre Expands FTTP Broadband Network To Nottingham & Leicester

Local leaders hope 1Gbps FTTP broadband will provide boost to business community and the East Midlands region

CityFibre is building fibre to the premise (FTTP) networks in Leicester and Nottingham, claiming the arrival of 1Gbps broadband can deliver a real boost to the business communities of both cities.

The network will go live this autumn and local leaders hope it will attract startups, particularly in the tech sector, while also offering superior connectivity for existing businesses and allowing for next generation public services such as HD CCTV, smart traffic management and e-learning for schools.

CityFibre broadband

“Leicester and Nottingham are hugely ambitious cities with thriving business communities, but, their potential as leading players in the UK’s digital economy is currently being stifled by poor connectivity,” said Rob Hamlin, CityFibre commercial director.

“While the Midlands Engine Strategy focuses on transport and manufacturing infrastructure, it’s vital that all plans for growth and development acknowledge the importance of reliable, future-proof connectivity.

“We’ve been rolling out full-fibre infrastructure to a number of cities across the Midlands helping the entire region reach its digital potential.”

CityFibre has either built or is building FTTP networks in more than 40 UK cities. It sells capacity wholesale to third parties and wants to become a nationwide rival to BT Openreach. Recent expansions have included Slough, Maidenhead, Reading and Bracknell in the Thames Valley, Sheffield and South Yorkshire and Stirling in Scotland.

A number of other providers, such as CityFibre, Gigaclear and Hyperoptic have invested in FTTP networks, while Virgin Media is also rolling out the technology as part of its £3 billion ‘Project Lightning’ investment programme. Openreach is exploring a ‘widescale’ rollout of the technology.

