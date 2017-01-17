BT is promising customers an upgrade to their home office connectivity with ‘Whole Home Wi-Fi’ – a package of repeater discs that claim to offer ‘complete’ wireless for every room

For £299.99, customers get a set of three 165mm discs that can be set up around the house. These discs will “intelligently” configure to deliver the fastest, strongest and most reliable wireless signal wherever a user is located around the property.

For remote workers taking a VoIP call or using Voice over Wi-Fi (VoW-Fi), the prospect of fewer dropouts is an enticing one.

BT Whole Home Wi-Fi

The system is controlled via a dedicated app which lets owners see who is using the network and what they are doing. It can be temporarily switched off and the app even provides a guide on how to find the most optimal location for the disc in a particular setting.

BT promises an easy set up and update process, and is emphasising what it believes to be an attractive design.

“We all know how important it is for people to get a great Wi-Fi experience at home and how annoying it can be when you don’t get that,” said Erik Raphael, director, of BT Devices and BT Wi-Fi, said:

“Whole Home Wi-Fi is the first product of its kind to be launched in the UK. Its contemporary design will look great in any home and it leads the way in Wi-Fi technology and performance. The three discs create an intelligent network to extend your Wi-Fi to all corners of your home. And the app puts you firmly in control of your home network.”

Earlier this week, BT detailed a network level system that could block as many as 30 million nuisance calls every week.

