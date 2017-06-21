BT Offers Free BT Sport To Business Broadband Customers

BT looks to sweeten the deal for business subscribers by giving them free BT Sport. Productivity issues ahoy?

BT Business broadband customers will be able to watch BT Sport on their smartphone or tablet at no extra cost.

The offer is available to all SMB customers who take out a new Broadband Premium, Infinity unlimited or Infinity Premium subscription or existing users who renew their contract.

The deal sweetener is similar to the one offered to consumer broadband customers and to EE mobile users. Indeed, BT has offered inclusive BT Sport since its launch in 2013, although since 2015 an additional fee has been applied for channels other than BT Sport 1.

BT Sport business broadband

“Our business broadband customers can now experience the best of BT’s live sporting action on two mobile devices while in the office, at home and on the move around the UK, thanks to our extensive fixed and mobile networks,” said Mike Tomlinson, BT’s SMB managing director.

“In today’s world many of us blur the lines between work and personal hours so it’s great to be able to offer BT Sport for those moments of personal downtime either at home or in the office.”

There is one important caveat however. The offer cannot be used for commercial broadcasting, so a pub for example would still need a venue subscription.

Earlier this month BT broadcast the UEFA Champions League Final in 360-degree virtual reality.

BT Sport has used a number of technological innovations to attract subscribers and differentiate itself from principal rival Sky. The channel was the first to offer 4K transmissions and Dolby Atmos sound.

