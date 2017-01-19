It’s now even easier for music professionals and audio engineers to make beautiful music together

Apple has announced major updates to its GarageBand and Logic Pro X music creation apps, bringing multiple new features to iPhone, iPad and Mac users.

GarageBand for iOS 2.2 now features a creative synthesizer called Alchemy and a new sound browser to ease the process of searching through instruments and patches.

Logic Pro X, on the other hand, is now even more powerful for music professionals, with an updated interface, new features for professional audio production and intuitive Touch Bar support on the new MacBook Pro.

Music makers

It is now also easier to work across different devices. Logic Pro X users can remotely add new tracks to their sessions from their iPhone or iPad, as well as being able to upload projects to iCloud and add new edits or recordings from wherever they are. Then, when the project is saved, the updates will be automatically synced to the Mac app.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of applications product marketing said: “These updates bring a wide range of new and highly requested features to both hobbyists and the community of pro musicians and audio engineers who rely on our software and hardware to create amazing music.”

Other new features for GarageBand for iOS include multi-take recording so users can take multiple attempts to capture their best performance and a redesigned audio recorder that adds studio effects such as pitch correction, distortion and delay.

For more professional users and audio engineers, the Logic Pro X updates provide more control for mixing and editing music, with the Touch Bar support enabling users to navigate their projects in a timeline overview

It also provides access to multiple performance controls and and can be customised with shortcuts for key command buttons.

Apple recently announced a record-breaking year for its App Store, as developers earned a whopping $20 billion (£16.2bn) in 2016 and users spent $3 billion (£2.4bn) in December alone.

The increases sales were likely helped by two major shake-ups Apple carried out last year, first implementing a new revenue-sharing model with developers and then launching a quality drive to remove unsupported apps and ban long titles.

