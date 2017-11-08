Visa will make three unique wearable payment devices available for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, including stickers, gloves and pin badges.

The company is the official payments partner for the event in South Korea and is responsible for the entire payment infrastructure and network at all competition and non-competition venues. Indeed, more than 1,000 point of sale (POS) terminals will be set up for the games.

Visa PyeongChang 2018

Visa has partnered with Lotte Card, a division of South Korean retailer Lotte Department Stores, to create the wearables, which will be available in store, online and at vending machines near Olympic venues.

The NFC pin badges are available in four designs, while the stickers come in eight varieties and can be attached to virtually anything to make it capable of contactless payments. The gloves are being described as a ‘must have’ given the average temperature is expected to be almost minus five degrees.

“We are looking forward to transforming the payment experience for everyone who attends the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang,” said Iain Jamieson, Korea country manager at Visa. “At Visa, we have been working tirelessly to ensure all of the Olympic venues are equipped with the very latest payment capabilities to provide the best experience possible for all those on-site.”

Contactless payments are becoming increasingly commonplace at sporting venues in a bid to speed up sales and generate more revenue during events.

Intel is also an official technology partner of PyeongChang 2018 and will use the games to test its 5G technology and promote eSports.

Are you a tech Olympian? Find out with our sporting IT quiz!