Tech Quiz: CES 2018

This week has seen the technology world converge for the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

No sooner have the Christmas and New Year celebrations concluded, then its time to head stateside to see what weird and wonderful innovations are on display.

CES has traditionally been a launchpad for all manner of electronics – smartphones, tablets, washing machines, fridges and robots – and this year was no different.

But the technology at CES has ramifications for the enterprise technology world too, so its important to keep an eye on what’s happening.

