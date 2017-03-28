Samsung Plans To Sell ‘Refurbished’ Galaxy Note 7 Smartphones

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 exploding battery debacle was one of the biggest hardware scandals ever, but the company is doing everything in it’s power to put things right.

After recently promising at MWC 2017 that it would learn “every lesson possible” from the disaster, Samsung has now announced plans to refurbish and relaunch the 2.5 million recalled Note 7 devices.

The plan relies upon Samsung getting the green light from mobile carriers and local authorities, as well as the level of demand from the public, but the possibility of reselling the devices is a very real one.

Note 7 relaunch

Along with this, Samsung also unveiled to other recycling proposals, one of which involves retrieving the hardware’s most valuable metals and components.

Environmental campaigner Greenpeace, which staged protests against the Galaxy-maker at MWC, said: “While we welcome this news, Samsung must share as soon as possible more detailed timelines on when it will implement its promises, as well as how it intends to change its production system to make sure this never happens again.”

Samsung said in a statement that the Note 7 devices would be: “Recycled and processed in an environmentally friendly manner.”

It continued: “Regarding the Galaxy Note 7 devices as refurbished phones or rental phones, applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand. The markets and release dates will be determined accordingly.”

Samsung’s earning initially took a serious hit last year as a result of the Note 7 incident, although the company has since recovered well and even predicted the biggest fourth quarter profits in three years.

After carrying out an investigation into the issue towards the end of last year, the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer revealed that a battery fault was chiefly responsible for some of the devices catching fire.

