Samsung Galaxy S9 Smartphone Set For MWC 2018 Debut

Samsung Mobile chief says Samsung Galaxy S9 will be detailed at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona next month

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February, the head of its mobile business has confirmed.

According to ZDNet, DJ Koh told reporters at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that the company’s next flagship smartphone would arrive next month and go on sale in March.

MWC has been used by Samsung to launch several of its previous flagships, but not for the Galaxy S8 last year.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The company had to change plans because of the battery incidents that led to millions of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 units being recalled in 2016 and instead debuted the S8 a month later at a Samsung Unpacked Event.

Instead, the company showed off two new tablets at MWC: the flagship Galaxy Tab S3 and the Windows 10-powered 2 in 1 the Galaxy Book. It also detailed it plans for 5G and a new controiller for its Samsung Gear VR headset.

It had been speculated that the S9 could even be shown off at CES itself, but Samsung has instead detailed its IoT and driverless car ranges, alongside new televisions and appliances.

Would you use a smart speaker such as Amazon Echo or Google Home in the Workplace? Yes

No, but maybe in the future

No, never View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Koh also reportedly confirmed Samsung planned to release a foldable phone at some point in 2019 – it had hoped to launch in 2018 but the user experience was proving a significant obstacle.

The Bixby smart assistant will receive a significant upgrade later this year and Samsung wantsall of its devices to support the technology by 2020.

Silicon has approached Samsung for comment.

What do you know about mobiles past and present?Try our quiz and find out!