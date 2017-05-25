MobilitySmartphones

Tech Quiz: Technology In Japan

What do you know about the Japanese technology industry? Find out!

There’s no country more technologically advanced than Japan. 

The scenes of futuristic Shinkansen ‘bullet trains’ and neon lights juxtapose with more traditional scenes, ceremonies-old traditions and beautiful shrines and temples.

But these stark contrasts seem to work. Since the Second World War, Japan has become a world leader in consumer electronics, IT and electronic entertainment and many of its biggest companies are household names in the West.

Tokyo 2020 (3)

The Japanese technology industry’s  innovations and reputation for quality mean it still competese in an increasingly competitive global market. That’s not to say it hasn’t had a few hiccups in the past decade or so.

But what do you know about technology in Japan?

Find out with our quiz!

﻿