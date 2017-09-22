Silicon Readers Not Impressed By £1,000 iPhone X

IPHONE X: Results of our poll show the most expensive iPhone ever isn’t an immediate must have for our readers

Just over a quarter of Silicon readers say they will definitely be getting an iPhone X, with nearly half claiming they will never buy the most expensive iPhone ever.

The iPhone X is set to debut later this year, after the iPhone 8 which is now available in the UK, boasting an all-OLED display handset with face-tracking technology and multitasking features that should appeal to professional users.

It’s the most significant upgrade in years, but only 27.8 percent of you will be upgrading – at least for now.

iPhone X demand

Apple attracts brand loyalty like no other company in the technology space, and 19.9 percent of you said you would be buying the handset no matter what the cost. A further 7.9 percent said they would be purchasing the iPhone X once their contract was up, clearly hoping to get a subsidised handset.

And Apple will be encouraged by a further 26.5 percent of respondents who said they had no plans to get an iPhone X right now, but could do so in the future.

That leaves 45.7 percent who said they would never get one. Perhaps they’re looking at the iPhone 8 as a cheaper alternative, or they prefer to stick with Android. After all, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has been a commercial success, while the Galaxy Note 8 has attracted “record” UK sales according to the company.

For our next poll, we want to know which mobile operating system you’re using. Vote below and let us know!

Which mobile operating system do you use? Android

iOS

Windows Mobile / Windows Phone

BlackBerry

Other View Results