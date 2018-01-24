iOS 11.3 Adds AR Features, Business Chat And More Battery Options

iOS 11.3 will let users switch off the controversial system slowdown for older iPhones

Apple is adding additional battery options to iOS so users can see whether their device is intentionally being slowed down by the operating system.

The practice of slowing down iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 models began with the arrival iOS 10.2.1 in January 2017 and was done in order to maximise battery performance.

iOS 10.3 battery

However it failed to tell customers, nor offer the ability to switch the feature off. Days after Apple admitted it intentionally slowed down older handsets, it was hit with multiple class-action lawsuits, after angry users alleged Apple ‘interfered’ with users’ handsets without their consent.

Apple issued a rare public apology and pledged to reduce the price of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement by $50 – from $79 to $29.

And with iOS 11.3, users will be able to switch off the feature entirely and get a health update on their battery.

Other new features include more Animojis and an update to ARKit. Developers will be able to create AR-powered apps that can recognise vertical surfaces such as walls and 2D objects such as movie posters with an update to the framework.

And, hot on the heels from a similar announcement from WhatsApp, users will be able to communicate with businesses from within Messages. Businesses won’t receive any contact details and users will be able to withdraw from conversations at any time.

Finally, the Health app now collects Health Records, so they can see information from participating medical institutions.

