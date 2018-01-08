Google Pay Unifies Android Pay And Google Wallet

Google is unifying its payment services under a new single umbrella brand – Google Pay.

Android Pay and Google Wallet are among the services be absorbed by Google Pay as the company seeks to offer a consistent presence across different products, such as the Chrome web browser and Android, and attract more users.

Google Pay launch

“If you’ve ever paid for groceries with Android Pay, used Chrome to automatically fill in your payment info, or purchased an app on Google Play, then you’ve already experienced some of the ways Google helps you pay for things online and in stores,” said Pali Bhat, head of product management for Payments at Google.

“Over the past year, we’ve been working to make these experiences simpler, safer, and more consistent.”

The new branding will roll out across Google and its partners over the next couple of weeks and can already be seen on the likes of Airbnb and Hungry House.

Android Pay first arrived in the UK back in 2016 and competes with the likes of Apple Pay. However it launched without the support of several major banks, although many have since been added.

Mobile payments are becoming increasingly popular in the UK, thanks in no small part to the adoption of the technology by Transport for London (TfL). Indeed, one in ten contactless payments on London’s transport network are paid for using Android Pay or Apple Pay.

