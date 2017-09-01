Apple Confirms 12 September iPhone 8 Launch Event

iPhone 8, or iPhone X, could be the biggest update to the smartphone in years

The next iPhone is almost certain to make its debut on 12 September after Apple confirmed an event for that date.

The iPhone 8, or possibly the iPhone X, is expected to be one of the biggest updates to the device since it first arrived in 2007 as Apple seeks to reestablish itself as the mobile industry’s great innovator and encourage as many people as possible to upgrade.

iPhone 8 launch

The rumour mill suggests the iPhone 8 could have an edge-to-edge OLED display, 3D scanning technology and gesture controls at the expense of a home button. Code in the Apple HomePod suggests facial recognition features will also be on board.

But, as ever, it is wise to wait until the actual unveil before getting carried away.

The event could also see the arrival of a new Apple TV unit, possibly with 4K support, and the rumoured 4G-enabled Apple Watch 3. The next versions of iOS (11), WatchOS (4), and MacOS (HIgh Sierra) could also be made generally available on the same date, as has been tradition.

Both updates were shown off at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

In any case, the launch will be a sentimental one for the company. Not only does this year mark the tenth anniversary of the first iPhone – which changed the technology industry as we know it – but it will also be the first Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater at the new Apple HQ in Cupertino.

As ever, Silicon will be keeping our eyes on all the happenings from Silicon Valley.

