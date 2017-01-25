Apple Adds ‘Find My AirPod’ Feature In iOS 10.3 Beta

Apple is rolling out the first beta version of iOS 10.3, adding a ‘find my AirPod’ feature, giving owners of the company’s fancy, expensive and easy to lose wireless earphones a little bit of help should the worst happen.

The AirPods were introduced alongside the iPhone 7, which made the headlines by dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack.

This means anyone with the phone needs a pair of headphones that work with a Lightning port, an adapter or a wireless equivalent.

iOS 10.3 beta

With iOS 10.3, users can emit a signal from their iPhone that emits a loud noise from the AirPods after a few seconds. It goes without saying you should not test this feature when the buds are actually inside your ears.

Other new additions include a ‘security’ section within the Settings application, a new Podcasts widget, more CarPlay options and the ability to check cricket scores from Siri.

The feeds come from the Indian Premier League and the International Cricket Council (ICC), meaning the world’s most prominent tournaments should be covered.

The rollout is available for iPhone 5 onwards, iPad mini 2 onwards and iPad Air onwards and there are a few teething issues, as is to be expected with a beta.

But once the update is available commercially later this year, developers will be able to respond to reviews made by customers on the App Store. This will also be possible on the Mac App Store and all customers will be able to see replies.

The most stable release of iOS is iOS 10.2.1 which was released earlier this week, fixing a number of security issues on Apple’s mobile operating system.

