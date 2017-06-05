Samsung Galaxy Book Available For Pre-Order In The UK

Samsung’s take on the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. the Galaxy Book, is now available for pre-order in the UK, bringing with it the tools for work and play.

Revealed at MWC 2017, the Windows 10 hybrid device comes in two models sporting either a 12in or 10.5in display, the Galaxy Book makes use of an AMOLED panel for its screen offer vibrant colours and contrast with the ability to display high dynamic range (HDR) content.

Comprising a tablet and a connectable keyboard that also acts as a screen protector for the display, the Galaxy Book measures in at a thickness of 8.9mm for the 12in model and 7.4mm for the 10.5in version.

Samsung Galaxy Book

Into this rather slim frame, Samsung has packed in an Intel Core i5 processor running at 3.1GHz for the 12in model, and an Intel core m3 processor running at 2.6Ghz for the 10.5in version. There is the option of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of solid state drive storage or 8GB or RAM and 256GB of SSD space. Storage can also be expanded through the use of the hybrid’s microSD slot.

Connectivity comes in the form of optional LTE, Bluetooth 4,1 support, and USB-C capable of using fast charging to so when the 10,5 hour battery life of the 12in model starts to run dry, the battery can be quickly filled up again.

Samsung’s take on the stylus is also available with the S Pen, offering the abity to write of the hybrid’s touchscreen or use Samsung’s Air Command feature to quickly navigate the device’s features and carryout certain functions, rather than trawling through options menus.

Other features include Samsung Flow, a tool designed to sync with existing Samsung smartphones and push notifications and data between the two devices in a more seamless fashion than connecting with a USB cable and navigating folders.

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy Book start at £649, which is arguably a little steep for a hybrid device in a crowded market full of other capable devices running Windows 10. Available in the UK on June 16, time will tell if the Galaxy Book is a mere upstart of it if can challenge the likes of other hybrid devices such as the iPad Pro and Microsoft’s Surface range.

