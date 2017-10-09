Microsoft Stops Work On Windows 10 Features & Hardware

Joe Belfiore says it will continue to support Windows 10 users with patches but its the end for new features and hardware

Microsoft says it will no longer focus on new building new features or hardware for Windows 10 Mobile, disappointing users who have remained on its mobile platform and those waiting for the oft-rumoured Surface phone.

Windows 10 Mobile has struggled to capture support from users, hardware manufacturers and application developers since it replaced Windows Phone in 2015.

The idea was that by creating a mobile version of Windows 10, Microsoft would create scale for developers, making it economically viable to port their apps.

Windows 10 Mobile

However, it appears to have finally called time on its mobile OS ambitions after a long battle. In a series of Tweets, its operating system chief Joe Belfiore said it would continue to support consumers and businesses who have deployed the platform to employees, but that would be it.

“Of course we’ll continue to support the platform.. bug fixes, security updates, etc.,” he tweeted. “But building new features/[hardware] aren’t the focus.”

Which mobile operating system do you use? Android

iOS

Windows Mobile / Windows Phone

BlackBerry

Other View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Belfiore said it had been very hard to attract developers to the platform and denied a suggestion that canning Windows 10 would lead users to leave the Microsoft ecosystem, claiming most PC, Office and Xbox users were on multiple platforms.

“We have tried VERY HARD to incent app devs. Paid money.. wrote apps 4 them.. but volume of users is too low for most companies to invest,” he added.

In recent years, Microsoft has shifted its mobile strategy to deliver apps and services to as many devices as possible, regardless of platform. This includes Office 365, Bing and Cortana, while previews for the Microsoft Edge browser and Android Windows Launcher were released last week.

Silicon has contacted Microsoft for clarification and will update this article when we receive a response.

Quiz: What do you know about Windows 10?