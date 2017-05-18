Tech Quiz: Google Android In 2017

How much to you know about Android past, present and future?

Google’s I/O 2017 developers conference saw the search giant release the open beta for its next version of Android.

Dubbed Android O, the next-generation mobile operating system has been given a good few tweaks in security, optimisation, performance, battery life and developer tools.

Android quiz

In turn, we have given our Android quiz a good few tweaks and updated it for 2017; it now reflects all the work Google has been doing to make Android smarter, safer, more flexible and better for developers to harness.

But how much do you know about Android from the past to the present and the future of the Google’s mobile platform; put your knowledge to the test.