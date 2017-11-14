WhatsApp Code Hints At Future iPad Version

WhatsApp for iPad could arrive soon as Facebook continues push into business market

WhatsApp could be preparing for a launch on the iPad in a move which would give its push into the business market a boost.

Twitter user ‘WABetaInfo’ found references to ‘Tablet-iOS’ while examining a new version of the desktop client.

It is unclear whether it will be a dedicated application or a tailored version of WhatsApp for web however.

“*I don’t know* if the new iPad app will work like WhatsApp Web (so if it needs an Internet connection), or maybe they will use Facebook servers to do something else,” said WABetaInfo, who said they had predicted an iPad edition, as well as the arrival of WhatsApp for business and the use of Facebook’s infrastructure.

Facebook bought WhatsApp for a staggering $19 billion in 2014, partly as a measure to protect its social network. Facebook immediately scrapped the annual subscription charge in a bid to drive use and promised never to introduce in-app advertising.

An iPad version of WhatsApp would help keep WhatsApp ahead of other instant messaging clients and attract businesses who use the application. Plans for a dedicated business application were detailed in September while the company has added other features such as document sharing in recent times.

WhatsApp had not responded to Silicon’s requests for comment at the time of publication.

