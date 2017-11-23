Tech Quiz: Uber, Its Innovations And Controversies

What do you know about Uber, its history and its services?

It seems difficult to remember a time before Uber but the speed at which it has become a common verb and noun in our lives is testament to its impact.

Its advocates believe it democratises the world of private car hire, is disrupting an inefficient industry and is a pioneer of the sharing economy.

Uber Quiz

Its detractors claim it has no regard for regulations or passenger safety, has a toxic workplace culture and its management are ill-equipped to deal with the numerous crises it has encountered.

Regardless of where you stand on the issue, the company has been responsible for two of the biggest technology stories of the year.

First, Transport for London (TfL) revoked its licence – a decision which is naturally being appealed – and this week it emerged that its former management concealed a cyberattack that saw the details of 58 million passengers and drivers accessed by a third party.

Both transcended the world of technology.

But what do you know about Uber?