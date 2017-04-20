Microsoft Replaces Wunderlist With Task Management App To-Do

Microsoft is saying goodbye to the much-loved organisation app Wunderlist, which it acquired in 2015, and replacing it with To-Do, an intelligent task-management app to help users manage their day.

Designed by the same team that built Wunderlist, To-Do delivers a more personal and intuitive way to help people stay organised and is now available for preview on iPhone, Android, Windows and the web.

Users can create lists, add due dates, keep track of deadlines by adding reminders and personalise each list with coloured themes.

Task management

“Managing your to-dos and lists can sometimes take as much effort as completing them,” writes Ori Artman, general manager of Microsoft To-Do. “To-Do helps you focus and plan your day from the moment you open the app. Every morning, your My Day list starts out with a clean slate, allowing you to be more intentional about what you want to get done.”

“You can also tap Intelligent Suggestions for ideas on what’s most important. Just tap the lightbulb, and you’ll see any to-dos from the day before, what’s due or upcoming, and other helpful suggestions based on To-Do’s smart algorithm. Just add the ones you want to get done to My Day.”

To-Do is powered by Office 365 integration, meaning Tasks from Outlook can be automatically synced with the app and accessed across different devices.

Microsoft also touts To-Do as “the only task management app built on an enterprise cloud”, served from Microsoft’s global data centre network and offering advanced security where data is encrypted both in transit and at rest.

Artman adds that “more of the favourite elements of Wunderlist” – such as list sharing and additional integrations with Microsoft services – will be added to To-Do over the coming months, after which the Wunderlist app will be officially retired.

Quiz: Test your knowledge on Microsoft’s Windows Phone